    Akmola region tightens quarantine restrictions starting Jan 14

    13 January 2022, 20:25

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Additional coronavirus curbs are to be introduced in Akmola region starting at 00:00 am 14 January 2022 due to worsening epidemiological situation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At least 70% of employees of enterprises and companies of the region will switch to remote working regardless of their vaccination status.

    Food courts will receive 50% of visitors from 7:00 am till 00:00 pm on average.

    Shopping malls and trade houses will operate from 7:00 am until 00:00 am.

    It bears to remind that COVID-19 incidence rate in Akmola region has increased 2.8 fold recently. The region reported 48 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection on 11 January, compared to 138 new COVID-19 cases registered on 12 January.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

