Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Akmola region tightens quarantine restrictions starting Jan 14

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 January 2022, 20:25
Akmola region tightens quarantine restrictions starting Jan 14

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Additional coronavirus curbs are to be introduced in Akmola region starting at 00:00 am 14 January 2022 due to worsening epidemiological situation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At least 70% of employees of enterprises and companies of the region will switch to remote working regardless of their vaccination status.

Food courts will receive 50% of visitors from 7:00 am till 00:00 pm on average.

Shopping malls and trade houses will operate from 7:00 am until 00:00 am.

It bears to remind that COVID-19 incidence rate in Akmola region has increased 2.8 fold recently. The region reported 48 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection on 11 January, compared to 138 new COVID-19 cases registered on 12 January.


Akmola region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10