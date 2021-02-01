Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Akmola region's COVID-19 vaccination drive begins

  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 February 2021, 14:45
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – The heads of the medical facilities, health inspectors, deputies and reps of the Governor’s Office are the first to be given the coronavirus vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region, as at 11.00am 42 residents of Akmola region have been inoculated. It is planned that a total of 120 will get vaccinated on February 1.

Among the first to be given the COVID-19 vaccine are Galymshan Abdykalykov, Deputy Governor of Akmola region, Ainagul Mussina, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control deparment of Akmola region, chief medical officer of the region, Nariman Syzdykov, deputy head of the region’s health office, Nurlan Zharov, director of the Multipurpose regional hospital and Maslikhat deputy, and others.

It is said that the region’s Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev who has recently suffered from the coronavirus infection can get vaccinated in six months.


