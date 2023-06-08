Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Akmola region

    Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing

    8 June 2023, 15:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Akmola region’s manufacturing output stood at 558 billion tenge in January-April of 2023, Yermek Marzhikpayev, governor of the region, told a briefing today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «So, in January-April of this year, there was an upward trend in the manufacturing industry, with the output totaling KZT558bn, a 15% year-on-year rise. The index of manufacturing output stood at 115.3%, and that of mining output 122.6%. There were increases in basic industries – metallurgy (127.1%), mechanical engineering (124.1%), food production (105.5%),» said Marzhikpayev.

    He went on to add that production of combines rose 2.5fold, that of tractors 1.5fold, unwrought gold 37%, butter and vegetable oil over 1.5fold, and meat and by-products 14%.

    «The growth was achieved partly through expansion in the industrial production capacity as new production facilities were commissioned in 2022 – 163 projects worth KZT231bn with the creation of 3.5 thousand new working places were carried out,» said the governor of Akmola region.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Akmola region Industry Mining
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Astana Int’l Forum: Achievement of SDGs should not lead to decline in standards of living, say experts
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy