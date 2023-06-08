Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2023, 15:25
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Akmola region’s manufacturing output stood at 558 billion tenge in January-April of 2023, Yermek Marzhikpayev, governor of the region, told a briefing today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«So, in January-April of this year, there was an upward trend in the manufacturing industry, with the output totaling KZT558bn, a 15% year-on-year rise. The index of manufacturing output stood at 115.3%, and that of mining output 122.6%. There were increases in basic industries – metallurgy (127.1%), mechanical engineering (124.1%), food production (105.5%),» said Marzhikpayev.

He went on to add that production of combines rose 2.5fold, that of tractors 1.5fold, unwrought gold 37%, butter and vegetable oil over 1.5fold, and meat and by-products 14%.

«The growth was achieved partly through expansion in the industrial production capacity as new production facilities were commissioned in 2022 – 163 projects worth KZT231bn with the creation of 3.5 thousand new working places were carried out,» said the governor of Akmola region.


