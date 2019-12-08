Go to the main site
    Akmola region receives three nominations of  National Tourism Awards 2019

    8 December 2019, 11:30

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region won the record number of nominations at the National Tourism Awards 2019 ceremony, the Instagram post of deputy Governor of the region Marat Igaliyev reads.

    «Akmola region takes the lead in tourism industry. GreenWhich Kokshetau pockets The Best 4-Star Hotel Award, The Best Health Resort Award goes to Okzhetpes, the first in Central Asia to receive EuropeSpa international certification, and The Great Steppe Scouts camp is awarded the Best Children’s and Youth Tourist Project,» the post reads.

    Photo credit: kazakhstan.travel

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

