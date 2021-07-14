Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Akmola region

    Akmola region opens another COVID-19 hospital due to spike

    14 July 2021, 12:33

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «As we know the WHO recommends to vaccinate 60% of population to develop herd immunity otherwise we fail to curb spread of Delta strain circulating currently,» said head of the polyclinic of the Bulandy district hospital Kenzhibulat Maulipbergenov.

    As of today 6,000 locals out of 12,000 subject to vaccination or 40% have already were vaccinated against COVID-19. There are 3 vaccination rooms equipped with freezing chambers to keep the vaccine. There are also 3 vaccination brigades in the district.

    He urges all to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection as coronavirus cases are surging. A 50-bed infectious diseases hospital was opened there to treat those diagnosed with COVID-19. Half of the beds are already occupied. These patients were admitted in just two days. 80% out of 30 emergency calls have fever, 80-90% of them are tested positive for COVID-19.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Coronavirus Regions COVID-19 Healthcare Delta COVID-19 variant
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events