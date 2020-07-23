Akmola region installs 11 roadblocks

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Round-the-clock checkpoints will start operation on roads of Akmola region, Kazinform reports with the reference to the regional internal policy department.

Starting from midnight of July 24, quarantine measures will be introduced in Akmola region to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. The lockdown has been introduced on the territory of the recreational and resort areas of the region including Burabay, Zerenda, Yereimentau districts.

Moreover, roadblocks are installed on the roads to Saidal and Samal lakes. According to the police department, 11 checkpoints and 10 mobile groups will start operating in the region.

As Kazinform previously reported, chief sanitary officer of Akmola region decreed to strengthen quarantine measures in the area over worsening COVID-19 situation.