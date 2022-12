Akmola region Governor named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Yermek Marzhikpayev as the Governor of Akmola region, the Akorda press service reports.

Born in 1969 is a graduate of the Seifullin Akmola State Teacher’s Training Institute, Turan University and Kokshetau University.

In March 2019 he was appointed the Governor of Akmola region.

On December 2, 2022 he was reappointed to the post.





Photo: dialog.egov.kz