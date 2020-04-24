Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Akmola region extends lockdown

Alzhanova Raushan
24 April 2020, 21:12
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Quarantine measures have been extended on the territory of Akmola region until May 1, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As follows from the decision of the chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region, Ainagul Musina, quarantine measures in the region have been extended until 7 a.m. May 1, 2020.

As Kazinform previously reported, 2376 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country including 438 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 787 cases in Almaty, 108 cases in Karaganda region, 88 cases in Akmola region, 84 cases in Atyrau region, 101 cases in Zhambyl region, 139 cases in the city of Shymkent, 15 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 72 cases in Almaty region, 55 cases in Aktobe region, 30 cases in North -Kazakhstan region, 66 cases in Pavlodar region, 20 cases in Mangistau region, 161 cases in Kyzylorda region, 93 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 81 cases in Turkestan region and 38 cases in Kostanay region.


