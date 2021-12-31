Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Akmola region eases quarantine

    31 December 2021, 20:40

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region signed a decree on easing COVID-19 quarantine measures, Kazinform reports.

    The decree bans holding family gatherings, weddings at public places and at home, outdoors but for sites taking part in the Ashyq project. It is allowed to visit parks, squares and other public places in a group of more than 3 or members of one family keeping social distancing and wearing masks.

    It is also banned to hold mass religious, sports events, forums and conference, etc. and family gatherings at home, public places and outdoors but for the sites participating in the Ashyq project.

    The decree rakes effect on January 1, 2022.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events