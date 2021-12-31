Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Akmola region eases quarantine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 December 2021, 20:40
Akmola region eases quarantine

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region signed a decree on easing COVID-19 quarantine measures, Kazinform reports.

The decree bans holding family gatherings, weddings at public places and at home, outdoors but for sites taking part in the Ashyq project. It is allowed to visit parks, squares and other public places in a group of more than 3 or members of one family keeping social distancing and wearing masks.

It is also banned to hold mass religious, sports events, forums and conference, etc. and family gatherings at home, public places and outdoors but for the sites participating in the Ashyq project.

The decree rakes effect on January 1, 2022.


Akmola region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10