Akmola region eases quarantine

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region signed a decree on easing COVID-19 quarantine measures, Kazinform reports.

The decree bans holding family gatherings, weddings at public places and at home, outdoors but for sites taking part in the Ashyq project. It is allowed to visit parks, squares and other public places in a group of more than 3 or members of one family keeping social distancing and wearing masks.

It is also banned to hold mass religious, sports events, forums and conference, etc. and family gatherings at home, public places and outdoors but for the sites participating in the Ashyq project.

The decree rakes effect on January 1, 2022.