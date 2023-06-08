Go to the main site
    Akmola region develops 65 tourism investment projects

    8 June 2023, 13:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akmola region Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev told a briefing about the tourism development in the region. According to him, 65 investment projects underway generated 200 new workplaces, Kazinform reports.

    «Tourism remains one of the major economic sectors. As of today, the region ranks among the top 5 tourism development engines of Kazakhstan. The Shchuchinsk - Burabay resort area takes the lead in arrivals accounting for 86% of all tourists visiting Akmola region. There are 183 tourist sites with more than 9,000 beds available. Last year over 1,000,000 visited the resort. This year projects to welcome 1,200,000 tourists,» he said.

    He noted 65 investment projects worth 23 billion tenge are underway in the region. It is planned to unveil a city centre with a hotel within the first stage of the Akbura resort project. This year allocates 64.4 billion tenge.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

