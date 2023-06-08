Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Akmola region develops 65 tourism investment projects

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 June 2023, 13:17
Akmola region develops 65 tourism investment projects Photo: ortcom.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akmola region Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev told a briefing about the tourism development in the region. According to him, 65 investment projects underway generated 200 new workplaces, Kazinform reports.

«Tourism remains one of the major economic sectors. As of today, the region ranks among the top 5 tourism development engines of Kazakhstan. The Shchuchinsk - Burabay resort area takes the lead in arrivals accounting for 86% of all tourists visiting Akmola region. There are 183 tourist sites with more than 9,000 beds available. Last year over 1,000,000 visited the resort. This year projects to welcome 1,200,000 tourists,» he said.

He noted 65 investment projects worth 23 billion tenge are underway in the region. It is planned to unveil a city centre with a hotel within the first stage of the Akbura resort project. This year allocates 64.4 billion tenge.


Akmola region   Tourism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion