Akmola museum celebrates its 100th anniversary

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The Akmola regional museum of local history reopens its doors after the reconstruction works, the internal policy department reports.

Currently it applies monitors, touch-sensitive kiosks and installs QR codes. It is also equipped with facilities to assist disabled and people with limited mobility.

There are seven exposition halls to feature historical, archeological, cultural exponents. The halls are projected in accordance with the Elbasy’s Article themed Seven facets of the Great Steppe. The Steppe Civilization Hall has a new part to illustrate the way of life of nomads in wintertime and armament supplies of nomads of the period of the Golden Horde.

The Akmola museum is one of the eldest cultural facilities of the region founded back to 1920. The first collection comprised 130 items of historical importance. Nowadays it boasts 83,000 exponents. It unites seven district museums. Last year it launched the grandiose project, the Botay–Burabay archeological and ethnographic open-air museum. Above 50,000 already visited the open-air museum.

This year the museum of local history celebrates its 100th anniversary.