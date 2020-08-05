Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Akmola man drowns after trying to save wife, nephew

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 August 2020, 13:03
Akmola man drowns after trying to save wife, nephew

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – A man has died in Akmola region while trying to rescue his wife and nephew, Kazinform reports.

Local rescuers say they were called to Lake Bozaigyrskoye in Shortandy district on Tuesday evening for a report of a drowning.

The man had gone into the water to save his wife and nephew who stuck on an air matrass in the middle of the lake.

Upon arriving to the scene, the rescuers were able to safely take the woman and the 8-year-old boy to the shore.

Unfortunately, the man drowned before their arrival. They pulled him from the water, but could not resuscitate.


Akmola region   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10