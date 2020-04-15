Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Akmola doctors extract 112 self-drilling screws from patient’s stomach

    15 April 2020, 11:26

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Akmola doctors extracted 112 self-drilling screws from a patient’s stomach, Kazinform refers to Khabar 24 reports.

    A complex surgical operation was performed by three surgeons of the regional hospital. The total weight of the extracted screws is more than eight hundred grams.

    It was informed that the patient swallowed them intentionally. The man is serving a sentence in one of the region’s prisons. At the moment the patient is in satisfactory condition. He was discharged from the hospital and sent to the penal institution.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akmola region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wages grew by 22% in Akmola region
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events