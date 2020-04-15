Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Akmola doctors extract 112 self-drilling screws from patient’s stomach

Alzhanova Raushan
15 April 2020, 11:26
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Akmola doctors extracted 112 self-drilling screws from a patient’s stomach, Kazinform refers to Khabar 24 reports.

A complex surgical operation was performed by three surgeons of the regional hospital. The total weight of the extracted screws is more than eight hundred grams.

It was informed that the patient swallowed them intentionally. The man is serving a sentence in one of the region’s prisons. At the moment the patient is in satisfactory condition. He was discharged from the hospital and sent to the penal institution.


