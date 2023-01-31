Akims must regularly meet with people - PM Smailov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akimats (local administrations) should be more effective in solving the problems at their levels, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Cabinet’s weekly sitting today, Kazinform reports.

«The akims should regularly meet with the residents of a certain district or area, to let more people attend these meetings and cover more issues,» said Smailov.

Governors of Aktobe, Kostanay regions and Almaty mayor are highly ranked in solving the local problems. On the contrary, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions turned out to be less effective.

«Beginning from 2023, efficiency of a governmental structure will be evaluated as per the indicator «Meetings with the Public». 1mln700thousand requests were submitted through the E-Otinish (Electronic Request) system in 2022. 82% of them fall at the local executive authorities. In the second half of the year, the number of complaints to the local executives increased by 16%, which proves that a part of problems was not solved. People have to address the local executives via E-Otinish system,» he stressed.

According to the data released, the biggest number of complaints were registered in Almaty, Astana cities, Karaganda and Aktobe regions. The lion share of complaints related to construction, transport and communications, housing and utilities and household service of the population.

«Local akimats must more efficiently solve local problems,» the Prime Minister emphasized.

In this regards, the ministers and akims were tasked to meet with the target groups on a regular basis, to promptly address the problems announced, and to cover the results in press and social media.

Photo:primeminister.kz