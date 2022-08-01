Qazaq TV
Akim of district drowns in Ural River – Atyrau region
1 August 2022 07:55

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Akim (governor) of Makhambet district in Atyrau region Rinat Zhankylysh, born 1982, drowned in the Ural River, local emergency department informs.

The tragedy occurred on July 31 near the village of Ortakshyl.

A team of rescuers rushed to the accident site immediately. The search for the body of the man is underway.

An investigation has been launched.

Rinat Zhankylysh was appointed the Akim of Makhambet district on February 2, 2021.





Photo: gov.kz

