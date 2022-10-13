Akhylbek Kurishbayev to head research institute

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akhylbek Kurishbayev is appointed as the head of the scientific research institute, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstan is an agrarian country. The country’s future depends not on oil but on the development of agrarian policy. In the near future as part of the President’s policy, the country’s agriculture will make a breakthrough. To make a breakthrough we need new specialists we have to embark on new technologies. To this end Kazakhstan opens a modern world-class scientific research university jointly with well-known foreign scientists,» he told the Senate plenary session.

As earlier reported, the authority of Senate deputy Akhylbek Kurishbayev was prematurely terminated due to a transfer to another appointment.



