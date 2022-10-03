Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 October 2022, 19:15
Akhmet Baitursynov’s 150th anniv to be marked in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Paris is to hold celebrations on the occasion of Kazakh writer and linguist Akhmet Baitursynov’s 150th anniversary as well as 100 years since the birth of singer Roza Baglanova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kazakh foreign ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov, a roundtable on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of prominent figure Akhmet Baitursynov will be held on October 4 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Kazakh science and higher education minister Talgat Yeshenkulov, UNSECO deputy director general, as well as scholars from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Turkiye are to be present.

He went on to note that a solemn concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Roza Baglanova with the participation of the Sazgen sazy ensemble, well-known singers will be held the same day.

Last year, the two anniversaries were listed as UNESCO memorable dates for 2022-23.


Photo: upload.wikimedia.org





