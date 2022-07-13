Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Akhmet Baitursynov badge to mark Turkology scholars established

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 July 2022, 21:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Under the chairmanship of State Advisor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin a meeting of the State Commission for the preparation and holding of the 150th anniversary of Kazakh enlightener, scholar, poet, and public figure Akhmet Baitursynov took place, Kazinform cites Akorda.

A monument to the scholar is to be erected in Almaty city. A full 12-volume collection of his works will be issued. Events are set at the UNESCO headquarters and within Turksoy.

photo

The Turksoy international organization decided to establish a badge named after Akhmet Baitursynov to be awarded to prominent Turkologists every year.

Scientific and restoration work as well as several social and infrastructural projects are carried out in the small homeland - Kostanay region - of the enlightener.

Concluding the meeting, Karin instructed to ensure the quality holding of the events scheduled for the upcoming period as part of the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov.


Turkic speaking states    UNESCO  
