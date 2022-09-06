Akhmet Baiturssynov’s heritage debated in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Representatives of Kazakh diaspora of Moscow, and Kazakhstanis studying in Russia, jointly with the Kazakh Embassy in Russia held a roundtable dated to the 150th anniversary of great Kazakh enlightener, scientist, publicist, public figure, member of the Alash Party Akhmet Baiturssynov, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, those present shared interesting facts about the life of Akhmet Baiturssynov, enjoyed a documentary featuring his life and work, and debated the role of the enlightener in the development of modern Kazakh language, written language, and his influence on the country’s political and cultural life.

As noticed there, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora of Russia hold regularly events honoring Akhmet Baiturssynov, who heavily contributed to the development of literature, teaching, and political activity. Those gathered also highlighted the importance of preserving his legacy and works.