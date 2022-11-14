Akhmed Agadi: “I wish for Jibek Joly Festival to be talked about all over the world"

14 November 2022, 22:12

Akhmed Agadi: "I wish for Jibek Joly Festival to be talked about all over the world"

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 12, Mukan Tulebayev’s legendary opera Birzhan – Sara opened Jibek Joly International Music Festival. World opera star, People’s Artist of Tatarstan, Honoured Artist of Russia Akhmed Agadi portrayed Birzhan. Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir, as well as the opera house’s soloists performed under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, music director of the production, Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin, the press service of Astana Opera informed.

Famous cultural and art figures attended the festival opening. The guests walked the red carpet and answered numerous questions from journalists. It became known that Jibek Joly will last until December 14, bringing together opera and ballet stars from all over the world.

Thus, the capital’s audience warmly welcomed the first star cast, which opened the festival. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigul Niyazova, a singer with an incredibly beautiful soprano voice, cut a brilliant figure as Sara. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhanat Shybykbayev impressed the audience with a striking performance of Zhanbota, Gulzhanat Sapakova was able to convey the boundless maternal love of Analyq (a vocally and dramatically complex part). The Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay skillfully portrayed the jealous Altynai. Yerzhan Saipov (Zhienqul), Shyngys Rassylkhan (Qozhaghul), Ramzat Balakishiyev (Serik), Talgat Allabirinov (Yestai) did an excellent job with their parts.

Throughout the entire evening, performer of the part of Birzhan, the unsurpassed tenor Akhmed Agadi, captivated the audience. Music critics have repeatedly noted his vocal technique and the rare beauty and mobility of his voice. As a reminder, the singer performs at many famous opera houses. He participated in performances at the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, Dutch National Opera, Royal Danish Opera, Hungarian State Opera, Opéra National du Rhin in Strasbourg, Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires and many other famous venues. Incidentally, the famous tenor opened Astana Opera’s first season.

«Almost 10 years have passed since the founding of Astana Opera. It was very important and significant for me to participate in its opening. At that time I performed a vocally and dramatically very difficult part of Birzhan. It is not easy to portray this character. Certainly, I was waiting to be invited to perform this role again, and I am very glad that the wonderful production of Birzhan – Sara opened Jibek Joly festival,» the singer says.

«Birzhan is a special role. When I was offered to perform it, it was a pleasure for me to agree. I began to work on it, prepare, look for new intonations, because I wanted not just to go onstage and sing, but to process this story, feel it in my soul. So that the listeners empathize with my hero, rejoice and suffer with me. My goal was to reach the viewers’ hearts, not to leave them indifferent.»

«For a month I worked very thoroughly with the accompanist, honing my vocal intonations in order to sound emotional, temperamental. The part is written very musically: it has a depth of heart and soul.»

Akhmed Agadi emphasized that he likes this hero, first and foremost, because Birzhan himself was a singer, composed music and wrote lyrics.

«All his work is dedicated to love and justice. In those days, as now, there was also injustice: bais made the ordinary people’s lives miserable, which Birzhan always spoke about directly, through his poems and songs. He was a brave and courageous man, and, as you know, no one is loved for speaking the truth. A separate theme in the opera is nature in Kazakhstan. My hero sang about the beauty of his Motherland and its beautiful places – Saryarqa, Kokshetau. Incidentally, I was born in Kazakhstan. There are truly stunning regions here, and kind, open and hospitable people. Therefore, this opera has everything: both love and the fight for justice, in the name of which the hero dies.»

At the end of the conversation, the famous singer wished Zhibek Zholy festival many years to come, so that it would gather artists from all over the world.

«Let interesting memorable performances take place here so that the audience highly appreciates them, I wish Jibek Joly a long life, for this festival to be talked about all over the world.»