Ak Zhol Party to take part in Majilis elections

1 February 2023, 14:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XXI congress of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan took place in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The agenda was adopted and the results of the Ak Zhol parliamentary faction of the VII convocation were summed up at the extraordinary congress.

Party Chairman Azat Peruashev presented the draft election program as the Party made a decision to participate in the forthcoming Majilis and maslikhat elections.

He noted the Party prepared its suggestions for further deepening the constitutional reforms.

«The package of proposals was officially submitted by the Ak Zhol faction to the Government last July. The Party will continue the realization of its initiatives. The key elements are to build a workable mechanism of checks and balances between the executive and representatives branches of power, to raise the authority of Parliament and maslikhats, to demonopolize politics, to create conditions for the fair competition of the parliamentary parties, to provide openness of the state budget as an economic foundation of life activities, to reform election legislation in order to raise public trust in elections and its state,» Peruashev said.


