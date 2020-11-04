Ak zhol Party to convene on Nov 20 ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Ak zhol is to convene on November 20, 2020 in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the party.

Such a decision has been taken today during the plenary of the Central Council of the Ak Zhol Party held online by Chairman Azat Peruashev involving the chairmen of the party’s branches.

Whether the upcoming convention is to be online or not will depend on the sanitary and epidemic situation, according to the Party Chairman.

The Party’s upcoming convention is said to focus on the party's participation in the elections for Maslikhats and the Majilis as well as creation of party lists and draft election program.



