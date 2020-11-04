Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Ak zhol Party to convene on Nov 20 ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 November 2020, 13:37
Ak zhol Party to convene on Nov 20 ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Ak zhol is to convene on November 20, 2020 in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the party.

Such a decision has been taken today during the plenary of the Central Council of the Ak Zhol Party held online by Chairman Azat Peruashev involving the chairmen of the party’s branches.

Whether the upcoming convention is to be online or not will depend on the sanitary and epidemic situation, according to the Party Chairman.

The Party’s upcoming convention is said to focus on the party's participation in the elections for Maslikhats and the Majilis as well as creation of party lists and draft election program.


Events   Elections   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year