    Ak Zhol Democratic Party registers its party list at CEC

    13 February 2023, 16:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ak Zhol Democratic Party registered its party list at the Central Election Commission (CEC), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Ak Zhol Democratic Party submitted its party list consisting of 54 people. 18 people on the list or 33.3 per cent of the candidates are females, young candidates and disabled people,» said CEC member Assylbek Smagulov.

    He noted that the commission together with authorized state agencies had checked whether the candidates on the list conform to the requirements of the Constitution and the constitutional law on elections in Kazakhstan.

    According to him, all people featured into the party list of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party conform to the requirements.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

