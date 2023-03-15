Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
AIX FM announces reduction of share capital

15 March 2023, 17:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hereby AIX FM Limited (the «AIX FM») company incorporated in AIFC under the business identification number 191040900016 and with a registered office at: 55/19, Mangilik El Avenue, Astana, Kazakhstan, acting in accordance with the Articles of Association of AIX FM, represented by Zharas Mussabekov, Director of AIX FM Limited,

Notifies that on 15 March 2023 the Management Committee of Astana International Exchange Limited, acting as a sole Incorporator and Shareholder of AIX FM, resolved to adopt the Special Resolution on reduction of share capital of AIX FM totaling USD1,500,000 and divided into 1,500,000 fully paid common shares with nominal value of USD1 per share, to USD500,000 by way of cancellation of 1,000,000 common shares with nominal value of USD1 per share with effect from 31 March 2023, the 16th day following the date of this notification.

Creditor claims may be filed to the following address: 55/19, Mangilik El Ave., Block C, 3.4 EXPO Center, Astana, Kazakhstan, Z05T3C4 (for the name of Dautova Assem, Secretary of AIX Group).

