    AIX, ADX sign cooperation agreement

    7 June 2023, 19:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An agreement to enhance cooperation and expand bilateral relations has been signed between Astana International Exchange (AIX) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The sides agreed to provide investors with access to both exchanges via ADX’s Tabadul platform.

    According to Assel Mukazhanova, acting Chairwoman of the Board of AIX, one of the strategic goals of Astana International Exchange is to bring international experience, international stock market culture, as well as global investors to Kazakhstan.

    «Trading between ADX and AIX is aligned with AIX’s goals and will expand ties between the markets of Kazakhstan and the Persian Gulf countries,» she said.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

