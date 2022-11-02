Go to the main site
    Aisulu Yerniyazova appointed Student Ombudsman of Kazakhstan

    2 November 2022, 14:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aisulu Yerniyazova has been appointed Advisor to the Minister of Science and Higher Education for Youth Affairs – Student Ombudsman.

    Aisulu Yerniyazova is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. She holds a master’s degree in journalism. In 2021, she obtained PhD in Project Management from the Higher School of Business and Economics.

    In 2016-2017, she led G-38 Fund of Youth Leaders.

    In 2017-2018, she headed the Youth Policy Center at the University of International Business.

    In 2018-2021, Aisulu Yerniyazova was the Chairperson of the League of Volunteers of Kazakhstan.

    In 2021-2022, she was the Director for Social Development at the International Educational Corporation.

    Since 2022, she has been Deputy Chairperson of Jas Otan Youth Wing of AMANAT Party.

    She is also a member of the Presidential Youth Policy Council.


