Aisulu Yerniyazova appointed Student Ombudsman of Kazakhstan
Aisulu Yerniyazova appointed Student Ombudsman of Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aisulu Yerniyazova has been appointed Advisor to the Minister of Science and Higher Education for Youth Affairs – Student Ombudsman.
Aisulu Yerniyazova is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. She holds a master’s degree in journalism. In 2021, she obtained PhD in Project Management from the Higher School of Business and Economics.
In 2016-2017, she led G-38 Fund of Youth Leaders.
In 2017-2018, she headed the Youth Policy Center at the University of International Business.
In 2018-2021, Aisulu Yerniyazova was the Chairperson of the League of Volunteers of Kazakhstan.
In 2021-2022, she was the Director for Social Development at the International Educational Corporation.
Since 2022, she has been Deputy Chairperson of Jas Otan Youth Wing of AMANAT Party.
She is also a member of the Presidential Youth Policy Council.