NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The work of the airports in the cities of Almaty, Aktobe and Aktau have been suspended, Khabar 24 TV Channel informs.

The Almaty Airport temporarily grounded its planes, its press service reports.

Besides, SCAT air carrier confirmed that the airports in Aktau and Aktobe also halted ther works.

For more details contact 8 (7252) 99 88 80.