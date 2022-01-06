Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Airport returns to normal operations in Aktobe city

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 January 2022, 19:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The airport has returned to normal operations in Aktobe city, Kazinform correspondent cites Khabar 24 TV channel.

According to the regional administration of Aktobe region, the airport has been set free from the gangs in Aktobe city. The airport works in the normal mode with flights being run according to the schedule.

The country’s Air Astana airline informed that all the flights would not be run until 2:00pm January due to no access to the internet necessary for engineering checks and making records in preparing planes for flights.

Earlier it was reported that operations of airports in Almaty, Aktobe and Aktau have been temporarily suspended.


