Aircraft icing possibly the key cause of Bek Air plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Aircraft icing is possibly the key cause of the Bek Air Company's plane crash, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar told a briefing.

The commission brought forward several theories to explain the air crash. But following the results of the preliminary investigation, it has been established that the plane wasn’t sprayed deicing fluid thoroughly before its takeoff.