    Air tickets in Kazakhstan go 17% up

    16 January 2023, 14:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of the end of December 2022 air travel grew by 18.8%, energyprom.kz reads.

    Airfares rose most in West Kazakhstan region by 67%, 57.3% in Abai region, and 43.2% in Kostanay region.

    Ulytau and Almaty regions recorded a decrease in airline tickets price by 20.8% and 3.9%, correspondingly.

    For the past January-December air companies carried 11 million passengers which is 16.5% more as compared to 2021. The passenger traffic in Almaty hit 7.4 million, 3 million in Shymkent, and 562,500 in Astana.

    The passenger turnover reached 20.1 billion passengers/km which is 35.7% more against 2021.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

