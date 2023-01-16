Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Air tickets in Kazakhstan go 17% up

16 January 2023, 14:35
Air tickets in Kazakhstan go 17% up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of the end of December 2022 air travel grew by 18.8%, energyprom.kz reads.

Airfares rose most in West Kazakhstan region by 67%, 57.3% in Abai region, and 43.2% in Kostanay region.

Ulytau and Almaty regions recorded a decrease in airline tickets price by 20.8% and 3.9%, correspondingly.

For the past January-December air companies carried 11 million passengers which is 16.5% more as compared to 2021. The passenger traffic in Almaty hit 7.4 million, 3 million in Shymkent, and 562,500 in Astana.

The passenger turnover reached 20.1 billion passengers/km which is 35.7% more against 2021.


