    Air temperature to drop to -14 °C in Kazakhstan

    18 April 2023, 07:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is expected to grip Kazakhstan today bringing heavy rains and snow to the country’s southeast, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Air temperature is forecast to drop to -2-14 °C at night in the central, northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan, ground frosts are set to persist in the western, southwestern, southern and southeastern regions. High wind, fog, ground blizzard and ice slick are in store locally.

    Heavy rains and snow are expected in the mountainous districts of Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

    Wild wind gusting 30 m/s and more is predicted to sweep across Alakol Lake.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

