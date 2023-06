Air temperature expected to fall in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for June 16-18, 2020.

A high level trough of the northern cyclone causing decrease in extreme hot weather in the country’s north will further influence the southern, and then southeastern regions of Kazakhstan. Air temperature will fall by 5…10 degrees Celsius locally. Hot and dry weather will persist in the country’s west, it said in a statement.