Air strike set to ground 250,000 passengers - Codacons

ROME. KAZINFORM Around 250,000 people are set to be grounded after around 1,000 flights scheduled for Saturday were cancelled due to a strike by air-transport workers, consumer association Codacons said on Friday. On Saturday ground staff at airports are stopping work for eight hours from 10:00 to 18:00.

Pilots and cabin crew for Vueling will be on strike in the same time on Saturday, while pilots for Malta Air, which operates some Ryanair flights, will halt work between 12:00 and 16:00, ANSA reports.