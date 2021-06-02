Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Air passenger traffic up 47% in Kazakhstan in 4 mos

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 June 2021, 13:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Air passenger traffic in the country logged around 47% growth in the first fourth months of this year in Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The civil aviation sector was hit hard due the COVID-19 pandemic with domestic and international flights halted because of the state of emergency declared in the country in 2020, thus resulting in reduced traffic.

The key indicators in the sector have picked up since the start of 2021 as more flights were resumed. So air passenger traffic rose by 47% or 2.5 million people in the first four months of this year. Airport services increased by 39%.

The minister noted that the country has resumed domestic air services fully as well as flights with 14 countries on 43 routes run 123 times a week.

According to him, step-by-step measures are in place to further resume air services given the COVID-19 situation.

He added that more flights can be resumes once the Commission decides so.


