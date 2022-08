Air passenger traffic increased by 9% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani airlines have transported around 4.6 million passengers since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, in six months of 2022, Kazakhstan’s airlines have carried around 4.6 million passengers, 9% more than in a given period of last year (4.2mln).

The country runs 498 weekly flights with 28 countries.