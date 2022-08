21 July 2022 20:41

Air passenger traffic increased by 9% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani airlines have transported around 4.6 million passengers since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A ccording to the Civil Aviation Committee, in six months of 2022, Kazakhstan’s airlines have carried around 4.6 million passengers, 9% more than in a given period of last year (4.2mln).

The country runs 498 weekly flights with 28 countries.