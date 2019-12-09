Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Air communication between Kazakhstan and Malaysia expanding

9 December 2019, 10:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan delegation held negotiations with the aviation authorities of Malaysian in ICAN 2019, Kazinform refers to the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

In the framework of the «open skies» regime on behalf of the Head of State, Malaysian airlines have now the opportunity to operate regular flights to 11 Kazakhstan airports (Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk, Semey) without restrictions using the fifth degree of freedom of air.

Based on the results of the agreement, representatives of the largest Malaysian low-cost carrier Air Asia X confirmed plans to open a flight to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

