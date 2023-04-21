Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Air China resumes flights to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 April 2023, 10:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air China air carrier will resume direct flights to Kazakhstan since April 21 en route Beijing-Xi'an-Astana three times a week, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

The flights will be operated by Airbus A320.

Air Astana plans to increase flight frequencies en route Almaty-Beijing from six to seven. Almaty-Chengdu flights will be performed twice a week. There will be two flights connecting Astana and Beijing instead of one.

Flights between Kazakhstan and China will grow from 13 to 19 a week. Besides, China Southern Airlines will fly en route Astana-Urumqi twice and Almaty-Urumqi three times a week.


Transport   Kazakhstan   China  
