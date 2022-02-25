Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Air Astana to repatriate Kazakhstanis from Ukraine

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2022, 12:05
KYIV. KAZINFORM – Air Astana airline is planning to repatriate Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine via a special flight from Poland, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The repatriation flight is scheduled to depart from Katowice, Poland at 02:00 am on 26 February.

The passengers will be registered for the flight in line with the lists provided by the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine.

The nationals of Kazakhstan are kindly requested to gather at the Kazakh Honorary Consulate in Lviv on 25 February at 3/1, Zamknen Str. or contact the consulate by phone +38 (032) 240-36-70, +38 (067) 989-28-19.

For additional information please contact Air Astana airline at +38 (050) 051-11-17, +38 (050) 981-54-49.


