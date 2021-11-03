Go to the main site
    Air Astana to reintroduce flights between Kazakh and Kyrgyz capitals

    3 November 2021, 11:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Flights en route Nur-Sultan and Bishkek are to be resumed soon, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    A meeting of Kazakhstan’s Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread discussed the issues of reintroducing regular flights between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan en route Nur-Sultan and Bishkek.

    Air Astana is planning to resume flights between the two capitals soon.

    The airline is to operate flights on E190-E2/A-320 aircraft with strict observation of sanitary epidemiological requirements and according to the schedule on the company’s website.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

