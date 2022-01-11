Go to the main site
    Air Astana to perform frights from Tbilisi, Baku to Nur-Sultan

    11 January 2022, 19:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Air Astana is planning to perform flights from Tbilisi and Baku to Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the company’s press service.

    The flights from Tbilisi are scheduled for 12, 14 and 16 January, while the flights from Baku will take place on 13 and 16 January.

    Transportation of passengers from flights cancelled earlier will be the company’s priority.

    They can contact call centers of the company at call.centre@airastana.com or at + 7 727 244 4477, +77172 58 4477, + 7 702 702 4477, or via its official website airastana.com.

    Earlier it was reported that Turkish Airlines will resume regular flights to Kazakhstan on 13 January 2022.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Transport Air Astana
