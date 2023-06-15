Air Astana to launch flights to Israel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The civil aviation committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry jointly with the Kazakhstan-based air companies are working on the expansion of flights and frequency of international air service, Kazinform quotes its press service.

Air Astana plans to launch direct flights between Almaty and Tel Aviv starting September 7. The flights will be operated twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays on the Airbus 321. The new flights between the two nations will help give a boost to trade-economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation, it said in a statement.