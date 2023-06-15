Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Air Astana to launch flights to Israel

    15 June 2023, 12:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The civil aviation committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry jointly with the Kazakhstan-based air companies are working on the expansion of flights and frequency of international air service, Kazinform quotes its press service.

    Air Astana plans to launch direct flights between Almaty and Tel Aviv starting September 7. The flights will be operated twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays on the Airbus 321. The new flights between the two nations will help give a boost to trade-economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation, it said in a statement.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Transport Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan